Electromagnetica Sells 11 Small Power Hydroelectric Plants For RON33.6M

Electromagnetica Sells 11 Small Power Hydroelectric Plants For RON33.6M. Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO) has announced in a stock market report on August 8 that, during an outcry auction held on August 7, it was awarded the asset consisting of 11 small power hydroelectric plants located in the hydrographic basin of River Suceava. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]