Turkish investor to build insulated pipes factory in eastern Romania

Turkish investor to build insulated pipes factory in eastern Romania. Turkish company Dogan Jeotermal, active in construction, tourism, and manufacturing, purchased a plot of land and related buildings for developing a pre-insulated pipes factory, the mayor of Buzau Constantin Toma said, quoted by Bursa. The pipes will be delivered to heating networks in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]