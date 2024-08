Greek logistic operator Goldair Cargo enters Romanian market

Greek logistic operator Goldair Cargo enters Romanian market. Goldair Cargo, one of the most important Greek providers of transport and logistics services, has opened a branch in Romania as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the markets of Central Europe, according to Profit. This is Goldair’s first branch outside Greece. Goldair Cargo (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]