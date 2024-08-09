Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year

Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year. Ford Otosan projects for the full year 2024 a production of between 650,000 and 700,000 vehicles for all the company's plants, out of which 250,000 – 270,000 would be assembled at the factory in Romania. The factory in Romania would reach a capacity utilization rate of nearly 100%. Last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]