Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year
Aug 9, 2024
Ford Otosan projects for the full year 2024 a production of between 650,000 and 700,000 vehicles for all the company's plants, out of which 250,000 – 270,000 would be assembled at the factory in Romania. The factory in Romania would reach a capacity utilization rate of nearly 100%. Last (...)
