Turkish Entek enters Romanian renewable energy market with EUR 33 mn acquisition
Aug 9, 2024
Entek Elektrik Üretimi (Entek Electric Production), a company active in the energy sector part of the Turkish group Koç, acquired two Romanian companies that are in the process of obtaining the rights for the development of a 214.26 MWdc (171-182 MWac) photovoltaic project. The price is (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]