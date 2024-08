Ursus Breweries Set to Invest EUR15M in New Line at Buzau Brewery

Ursus Breweries Set to Invest EUR15M in New Line at Buzau Brewery. Ursus Breweries, the largest player on Romania’s beer market, owned by Japan’s Asahi group, will invest EUR15 million in a new line at Buzau plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]