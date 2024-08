Tour of Romania: Cycling competition kicks off next week

The Tour of Romania, set to gather 26 teams from 14 countries, will take place between August 14 and August 18, the Romanian Cycling Federation announced. The tour will start in Deva and will take place in five stages, going through Alba Iulia, P?ltini?, Sibiu, Cristian and Târgovi?te, and (...)