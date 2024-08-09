Tate brothers fined for feeding a bear on the side of the road in Romania



The Tate brothers, who recently filmed themselves feeding a bear from their car on the side of the road, have each been fined RON 1,500 (EUR 300). The fine was announced by the Ministry of Environment on Thursday, August 8. Feeding wild animals is prohibited by law in Romania. Feeding bears (...)