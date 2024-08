Bucur SA Bucuresti Boosts Profit almost Ten Times in H1/2024 To RON13M

Bucur SA Bucuresti Boosts Profit almost Ten Times in H1/2024 To RON13M. Bucur SA Bucuresti, a company engrossed in selling food products, spirits and coffee, and in property lease, ended H1/2024 with RON13 million net profit, 887% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]