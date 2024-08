IT&C Integrator Mida Soft almost Doubles Turnover in 2023 To RON193M

IT&C Integrator Mida Soft almost Doubles Turnover in 2023 To RON193M. IT&C distribution company Mida Soft Business, also a provider of integrated IT&C services, in 2023 registered turnover worth RON192.9 million (EUR38.8 million), up 93% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]