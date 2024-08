Eurostat: Less than a third of Romanians read a book in the last year



Romania is at the bottom in the EU regarding the share of people who read books in the past 12 months. Only 29.5% of Romania had read books in the year prior to the latest survey conducted by Eurostat, the EU’s official data body. In 2022, according to EU statistics on income and living (...)