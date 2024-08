Romanian engineering company Simtel Team to trade on BVB main market

Romanian engineering company Simtel Team to trade on BVB main market. The Romanian engineering company Simtel Team (SMTL) is set to transfer to the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange starting Monday, August 12, according to an announcement from the BVB. Simtel Team began the process of transferring its shares to the main market, publishing in May the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]