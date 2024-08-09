Transelectrica Launches Pilot Application To Forecast Electricity Produced By Prosumers

Transelectrica Launches Pilot Application To Forecast Electricity Produced By Prosumers. Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) has developed together with Teletrans, the IT and telecommunications subsidiary, a pilot application used to forecast the electricity produced by prosumers, an initiative aimed at supporting all market participants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]