NNDKP Assisted AAylex One With EUR20M Financing Provided By CEC Bank And Alpha Bank Romania

NNDKP Assisted AAylex One With EUR20M Financing Provided By CEC Bank And Alpha Bank Romania. Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted AAylex One, one of the leading players in the Romanian food industry and the producer of the Cocorico brand, in connection with a EUR20 million loan facility granted by a syndicate of banks. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]