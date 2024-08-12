Report: Half of Romanian employees report feeling unappreciated by their employers
More than half of Romanian employees report feeling unappreciated by their employers, according to a study conducted by the APSAP Training Center cited by Digi24. The study reveals that 55% of private sector employees do not feel appreciated by their employers and express significant concerns (...)
