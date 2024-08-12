 
Romaniapress.com

August 12, 2024

Deloitte: Private Equity Firms In Central Europe Say 2024 Is A Good Year For Investments
Aug 12, 2024

Deloitte: Private Equity Firms In Central Europe Say 2024 Is A Good Year For Investments.

Private equity (PE) firms in Central Europe (CE) are overwhelmingly confident that 2024 will be a good year for investments, according to 84% of the participants to the latest Deloitte CE Private Equity Confidence Survey, as the sentiment regarding the economy continues to improve, with 31% of (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Competition Council Raises Concerns About Profi Takeover By Rival Retailer Mega Image Romania’s Competition Council says there are a number of competition-related concerns about the deal whereby Delhaize “The Lion” Nederland B.V. (Mega Image) is buying Profi Rom Food SRL.

Aerostar Bacau Ends H1/2024 With RON293M Turnover, Up 19% YoY Romania's Aerostar Bacau (stock symbol: ARS), a company that repairs and retools military aircraft, has announced a turnover of RON292.8 million for the first six months of 2024, up 19% from RON245.4 million reported in the same period of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report released (...)

Romanian jobseekers regard experience and charisma as strongest assets, study says A recent study conducted by eJobs reveals that Romanian jobseekers perceive fluent foreign language skills, self-confidence, specialized expertise, and digital competencies as their primary weaknesses when seeking employment. Conversely, experience and charisma are regarded as their strongest (...)

Traffic restrictions in Bucharest in the 1 Mai area for future subway line Metrorex, the state company operating the Bucharest subway, announced traffic restrictions in the 1 Mai area. The restrictions are related to works on the future M6 subway line, which connects the city to the Henri Coanda Airport. "The traffic restriction measure is imposed by the work plan (...)

Romania events: Holzstock Festival holds anniversary edition this weekend The tenth edition of the Holzstock Indie Festival will take place between August 16 and August 18 in Hosman, less than 30 km from Sibiu. The festival, held on the premises of the fortified church in Hosman, is meant as an “alternative for the Romanian music scene, bringing forth artists and (...)

Romanian Govt. approves climate change adaptation strategy The Government approved, in its August 14 meeting, the Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change. The strategy is an essential condition to receiving a EUR 466.9 million loan from the World Bank to cover the implementation of measures meant to reduce the country's vulnerability to climate (...)

Romania's West University of Timi?oara to build low-energy consumption dormitory Romania’s West University of Timi?oara has launched the project “Building for Education: Student Dormitories of the Future," which will include the construction of a new dormitory aligned with nZEB Plus standards, with nearly zero energy consumption. The project is financed with EU-backed (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |