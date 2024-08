Carmolimp Takes Its Ready-To-Eat Product Platform Zizam.Com To Bucharest This Fall

Carmolimp Takes Its Ready-To-Eat Product Platform Zizam.Com To Bucharest This Fall. The zizam.com platform developed by Romanian meat processor Carmolimp in Brasov will expand to Bucharest in the fall, both for business to business and to business to consumer segments, with its range of packed ready-to-eat products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]