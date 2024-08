Transilvania Investments Alliance Makes RON74M Profit In H1 2024

Transilvania Investments Alliance Makes RON74M Profit In H1 2024. Financial investment company Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO) posted RON74 million net profit in the first half of 2024, 41% higher than in the year-ago period. Revenue stood at RON93 million, 40% higher.