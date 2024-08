Aluminum Producer Alro Posts RON1.7B Revenue, Returns To Profit In H1 2024

Aluminum Producer Alro Posts RON1.7B Revenue, Returns To Profit In H1 2024. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), posted consolidated revenue of RON1.7 billion in the first half of 2024, compared with RON1.56 billion in the year-ago period and switched to profit of RON8.4 million from a loss of RON164 million in the first half of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]