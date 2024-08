Argus Constanta Losses Halve To RON11.6 Milion In H1 2024

Argus Constanta Losses Halve To RON11.6 Milion In H1 2024. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO), 91.4% held by Infinity Capital, posted RON11.6 million loses in the first half of 2024, down from the RON22 million losses of the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]