Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope. The new Pension Law, to be enforced as of September 2024, will add RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) to the monthly disbursements from Romania’s public pension system to the 4.7 million recipients (retired persons), Finance minister Marcel Bolos announced in a press conference on August 12. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]