Tarom prolongs suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut to August 16

Tarom prolongs suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut to August 16. Romanian flight carrier Tarom has extended the suspension period for its flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut until August 16. The company had previously announced that it was suspending flights to the three destinations for the period August 6-12, 2024, amid the deterioration of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]