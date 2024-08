Net wages in Romania gain momentum to real 7.5% y/y in Q2

Net wages in Romania gain momentum to real 7.5% y/y in Q2. The monthly average net wage in Romania rose by 13.2% y/y, or a real 7.5% y/y, to RON 5,170 (EUR 1,040) in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office (INS). It was the third quarter in a row when the average net wage in Romania posted robust (+6%-8%) annual growth rates and the (...)