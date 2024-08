Conpet Ploiesti Posts RON267M Revenue, RON26M Net Profit In H1 2024

Conpet Ploiesti Posts RON267M Revenue, RON26M Net Profit In H1 2024. National oil transporter by rail Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) posted RON267 million revenue in the first half of 2024, up from the RON241 million of the year-ago period, while the net profit shrank to RON25.7 million from RON29.5 million, the company said in its first half report sent to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]