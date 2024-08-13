iBanFirst Partners Up With SeedBlink For Faster, Cost-Effective European Investments
Aug 13, 2024
iBanFirst Partners Up With SeedBlink For Faster, Cost-Effective European Investments.
iBanFirst, a leading global provider of foreign exchange and international payments for businesses, has concluded an innovative partnership with SeedBlink, Europe's all-in-one equity and investment platform, which introduces a bespoke solution for fundraising startups and their private (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]