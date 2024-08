Aquila Ends H1 2024 With 18% Growth In Revenue To RON1.3B

Aquila (AQ.RO), an entrepreneurial fast-moving consumer goods distribution and logistics company, ended the first half of 2024 with RON35 million net profit, 15% lower than in the year-ago period, as a result of the new turnover tax (RON5 million) and the decline in financial revenue, the (...)