Printec Sees Revenue And Profit Shrink In 2023. Printec Group Romania, one of the largest providers of payment solutions for the banking industry in Romania, posted RON105.6 million (EUR21.2 million) revenue in 2023, 4% lower than in 2022, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]