Aerostar Bacau Ends H1/2024 With RON293M Turnover, Up 19% YoYRomania's Aerostar Bacau (stock symbol: ARS), a company that repairs and retools military aircraft, has announced a turnover of RON292.8 million for the first six months of 2024, up 19% from RON245.4 million reported in the same period of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report released (...)
Traffic restrictions in Bucharest in the 1 Mai area for future subway lineMetrorex, the state company operating the Bucharest subway, announced traffic restrictions in the 1 Mai area. The restrictions are related to works on the future M6 subway line, which connects the city to the Henri Coanda Airport. "The traffic restriction measure is imposed by the work plan (...)
Romania events: Holzstock Festival holds anniversary edition this weekendThe tenth edition of the Holzstock Indie Festival will take place between August 16 and August 18 in Hosman, less than 30 km from Sibiu. The festival, held on the premises of the fortified church in Hosman, is meant as an “alternative for the Romanian music scene, bringing forth artists and (...)
Romanian Govt. approves climate change adaptation strategyThe Government approved, in its August 14 meeting, the Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change. The strategy is an essential condition to receiving a EUR 466.9 million loan from the World Bank to cover the implementation of measures meant to reduce the country's vulnerability to climate (...)