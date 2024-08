CMS Advises Nala Renewables On Acquisition Of 99.2 MW Wind Power Portfolio In Romania

CMS Advises Nala Renewables On Acquisition Of 99.2 MW Wind Power Portfolio In Romania. CMS has advised Nala Renewables (Nala), a global power and renewable energy investment platform and independent power producer, on the acquisition of a 99.2 MW onshore wind project from OX2, one of Europe's leading developers of renewable energy sources. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]