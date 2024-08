Sports HUB Leases 770 Sqm In Building G Of YUNITY Park

Sports HUB, a non-governmental association specializing in the development of programs and events dedicated to sport and education, has leased 770 square meters in building G of YUNITY Park, the office campus owned by Genesis Property.