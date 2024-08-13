Finance Ministry Seeks To Use US Govt’s Foreign Military Financing Mechanism To Finance Public Debt

Finance Ministry Seeks To Use US Govt’s Foreign Military Financing Mechanism To Finance Public Debt. The Finance Ministry has published, in transparency, a bill regulating the possibility for the Romanian Government to diversify its public debt financing instruments to be able to access funds via the US Government's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) mechanism. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]