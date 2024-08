UCM Resita Returns To Profit In H1 2024

UCM Resita Returns To Profit In H1 2024. Uzina Constructoare de Masini Resita (UCM.RO), a company acquired by Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) this year, stepped into the black in the first half of 2024 when it posted RON21.25 million net profit compared with a net loss of RON7.25 million in the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]