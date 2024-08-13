Romania boasts 93% national coverage of high-speed fiber optic broadband networks
The national coverage rate in Romania, at the locality level, with fiber optic technologies capable of providing broadband electronic communications services of at least 1 Gbps is over 93%, according to a study by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, or (...)
