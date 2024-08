Iproeb Bistrita Triples Net Profit To RON15M In H1/2024, Overshoots RON100M Turnover Threshold

Iproeb Bistrita Triples Net Profit To RON15M In H1/2024, Overshoots RON100M Turnover Threshold. Iproeb Bistrita (stock symbol: IPRU), one of the largest local manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, tripled its net profit to RON15.2 million in the first half of 2024, while its turnover climbed 14% to RON100 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]