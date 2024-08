Infineon Technologies Pre-Leases 20,000 Sqm Office Building In Bucharest

Infineon Technologies Pre-Leases 20,000 Sqm Office Building In Bucharest. Germany’s Infineon Technologies has pre-let a 20,000 square meter office building to be developed by One United Properties in the Pipera area in Bucharest, where it will open a research and development center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]