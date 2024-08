HILS Development Sees 28% Rise In Apartment Sales In H1 2024

HILS Development Sees 28% Rise In Apartment Sales In H1 2024. Real estate developer HILS Development held by Ionut Negoita saw a 28% growth in apartment sales in all its six completed or in development projects in the first half of 2024, the company said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]