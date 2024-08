Hidroelectrica Ends H1/2024 With RON2.7B Net Profit, Down 32% YoY

Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity producer in Romania, ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of RON2.69 billion, compared with RON4 billion in the year-earlier period, while revenues dropped 26% on the year to RON5.15 billion, amid a 22% decline in the energy output, as (...)