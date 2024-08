Romania Reports 57.021 Real Estate Deals For July 2024

Romania Reports 57.021 Real Estate Deals For July 2024. The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 57,021 in July 2024, 11,303 more than in June 2024 and 6,290 more than in July 2023, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed on Tuesday (August 13, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]