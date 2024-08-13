IOR Bucuresti Raises RON17M From 19 Investors In Share Capital Hike Brokered By Prime Transaction

IOR Bucuresti Raises RON17M From 19 Investors In Share Capital Hike Brokered By Prime Transaction. Optical equipment manufacturer IOR Bucuresti (stock symbol: IOR) has announced in a stock market report on August 13 that it raised RON17 million from 19 investors following the completion of the subscription period related to the share capital increase by exercising the preference rights. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]