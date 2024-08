Aquila Reports RON36M Net Profit For Jan-June 2024, Down 15% YoY

Aquila Reports RON36M Net Profit For Jan-June 2024, Down 15% YoY. Aquila Part Prod Com (stock symbol: AQ), an entrepreneurial company providing distribution and logistic services for the consumer goods market, announced on August 13 that it ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of RON35 million, down 15% on the year, as a result of the impact of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]