August 14, 2024

Korean investment fund DSPE gets permit to become equal partner in Romania’s SMR nuke project
Aug 14, 2024

DSPE Beta Private Equity Fund of South Korea, managed by DS Private Equity and a minority shareholder of NuScale, has a preliminary national security clearance from the Romanian state to take over 33.33% of the shares of RoPower Nuclear, the project company established by Romanian company (...)

