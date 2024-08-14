Exim Banca Romaneasca guarantee for a syndicated loan of EUR 20 mln granted to AAylex ONE, owner of the Cocorico Brand



Exim Banca Romaneasca guarantee for a syndicated loan of EUR 20 mln granted to AAylex ONE, owner of the Cocorico Brand.

Exim Banca Romaneasca has issued a state guarantee for the AAylex ONE Group, one of the leading players in the Romanian food industry and the owner of the Cocorico brand, which benefited from a syndicated credit facility amounting to EUR 20 mln to support the company’s operational activities (...)