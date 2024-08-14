Western Romania: Timi?oara inaugurates first public maternity hospital built in the city in the last 50 years



The first public maternity hospital built in Timi?oara in the last 50 years was inaugurated on Monday, August 12, within the campus of the Timi?oara County Hospital. The maternity facility was constructed as part of a cross-border project with Hungary called "Children Beyond Borders – (...)