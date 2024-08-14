Romania’s current account deficit surges by 57% y/y in Q2, hits 7.5% of GDP in past 12 months

Romania’s current account deficit surges by 57% y/y in Q2, hits 7.5% of GDP in past 12 months. Romania’s current account (CA) deficit widened by 34% y/y to EUR 12.2 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, according to data published by the central bank (BNR). The CA has deteriorated particularly fast in the second quarter (Q2): +57% y/y to EUR 8.1 billion. On a longer-term (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]