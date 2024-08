Romania's gross external debt rises by EUR 6.8bn, or 2% of GDP in H1

Romania's gross external debt rises by EUR 6.8bn, or 2% of GDP in H1. Romania's gross (public and private) external debt increased by EUR 6.77 billion, roughly 2% of the country's GDP, in January-June 2024 to EUR 176.8 billion (around 50% of GDP) at the end of June, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania.