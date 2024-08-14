Statistics Board: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Up 3.1% On The Month In June 2024

Statistics Board: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Up 3.1% On The Month In June 2024. Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 3.1%, in nominal terms, in June 2024 compared with May 2024, but dropped 3.4% compared with June 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (August 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]