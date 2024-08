Transelectrica Reports RON264M Net Profit, Up 63% YoY

Transelectrica Reports RON264M Net Profit, Up 63% YoY. Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of RON264 million, up 63% or higher by RON100 million than in the year-earlier period, as per the company's half-yearly financial report released on August 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]