Nuclearelectrica Ends H1/2024 With RON843M Net Profit, Down 34.6% YoY

Nuclearelectrica Ends H1/2024 With RON843M Net Profit, Down 34.6% YoY. Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the only nuclear power producer in Romania, ended the first half of 2024 with operating revenue of RON2.1 billion, down 44% on the year, and net profit of RON843 million, down 34.6% on the year, as per data from its half-yearly financial report published (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]