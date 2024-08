Digi Communications' H1/2024 Revenue Up 13% YoY To EUR921M

Digi Communications' H1/2024 Revenue Up 13% YoY To EUR921M. Digi Communications, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reports consolidated revenues (including revenues and other income) of EUR474.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 13.4% year-over-year, resulting in EUR921.3 million in revenues generated in the first six months of 2024, up (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]