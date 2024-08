Romgaz Posts RON1.8B Net Profit In January-June 2024, Up 9% YoY

Romgaz Posts RON1.8B Net Profit In January-June 2024, Up 9% YoY. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) ended the first six months of 2024 with net profit of RON1.8 billion, up 9% on the year, and a turnover of RON3.9 billion, down 20% on the year, as per the company's half-yearly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]